Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Warehouse
Floral Chiffon Frill Maxi Dress
£59.00
£41.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Warehouse
Need a few alternatives?
Kin
Kimono Stripe Midi Dress
BUY
£79.00
John Lewis
Mother of Pearl
Rebecca Gathered Cotton-blend Midi Dress
BUY
£350.00
Net-A-Porter
Dôen
Helena Belted Embroidered Floral-print Organic Cotton-v
BUY
£295.00
Net-A-Porter
H&M
Drawstring Detail Dress
BUY
£24.99
H&M
More from Warehouse
Warehouse
Sequin Halter Neck Jumpsuit
BUY
£59.50
£85.00
Warehouse
Warehouse
Crackle Faux Leather Mini Skirt
BUY
£31.50
£45.00
Warehouse
Warehouse
Petite Sequin Halter Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
£44.00
£89.00
Warehouse
Warehouse
Petite Cami Midi Dress In Newspaper Print
BUY
£41.30
£59.00
Warehouse
More from Dresses
H&M
Drawstring Detail Dress
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Aligne
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress
BUY
£99.00
Aligne
Albaray
V Neck Linen Dress
BUY
£120.00
Albaray
Farai London
Mona Backless Dress
BUY
£140.00
Farai London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted