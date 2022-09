Mango

Floral Chiffon Dress

£35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Flowy fabric. Gauze fabric. Flowers print. Short design. Straight design. Ruffles detail. V-neck. Unclosed. Long sleeve with elastic cuffs. Plus Size Available. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Short Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester