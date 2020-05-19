Xhilaration

Floral Animal Print Flounce Triangle Bikini Top

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Midkini Triangle Bikini Top from Xhilaration™ updates your swim collection with fresh, distinctive style. Featuring a classic triangle cut embellished with a bunny tie and midkini-length flounce, this string bikini top sports an allover white floral print set against a rust orange background, perfect for adding interest and a pop of appealing color to your poolside style. A string halter and tie back let you adjust your fit for comfort, while removable soft cups allow further customization so you can get a look you love. Pair with matching Xhilaration™ bottoms, or mix it up with bottoms in a coordinating solid color to create a look all your own.