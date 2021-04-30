Molton Brown

Containing three shower gels, the Molton Brown set is a revitalising way to make the most out of your bath time routine. The Set Contains: Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel 300ml Infused with moisturising White Lily Extract and nourishing Polynesian Tamanu Nut Oil, the shower gel gently cleanses skin, whilst enveloping the skin with notes of warming Ginger Oil, creamy Tuberose and spicy Cedarwood. Transports the mind and body to relaxing paradise, leaving you feeling revitalised and rejuvenated. Limited Edition Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel 300ml An energising body wash infused with extracts of Seville Orange to expertly cleanse and revitalise skin. Gently lifting away dirt and impurities, the skin-enriching formula cleanses skin whilst imparting a Spanish-inspired fragrance of Bergamot and Neroli. Skin is left feeling fresh and deliciously scented. Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Bath & Shower Gel 300ml Notes of Tart Rhubarb and Rose are balanced by zesty Yuzu Fruit and sparkling Grapefruit for a rejuvenating olfactory experience. Skin is soft, smooth and refreshed with a long-lasting fragrance.