Pour Moi

Flora Padded Bra Powder Blue

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

The Flora collection from Pour Moi offers you pretty lacey lingerie that is perfect for everyday wear. This padded bra has moderate coverage with a padded cup design creating a figure-enhancing shape. The delicate lace on the cups and straps combined with a central satin bow adds a pretty feminine look. Underwiring offers added support and the adjustable straps create a unique fit. Perfect your look with matching items available from the Flora range by Pour Moi.