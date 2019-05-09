FLORA GUARD

Flora Guard 3 Piece Aluminum Garden Tool Set With Purple Print - Trowel, Cultivator, Pruning Shear, Gift Set For Gardening Needs (purple)

C$59.36

Color Name:Purple. This 3 piece garden tool set is really useful and easy to use. Flora Guard Garden Tools Set Gardening in the fresh air and sunshine is a real stress-buster when you have the right tools. This Flora Guard Garden Tool Set is perfect for all gardens and indoor plants. The durability of high carbon steel combined with great rubberized hand grips makes Flora Guard Garden Tool Set pragmatic for a variety of garden work, which are easy to clean.