Maison Lejaby

Flora Embroidered Tulle And Satin-jersey Briefs

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Maison Lejaby's 'Flora' briefs are so named for the oversized blooms embroidered onto the sheer lace sides. Meant to be worn with the coordinating bra, they're cut from yellow satin-jersey and have a low-rise shape that offers medium coverage.