Monastery

Flora Botanical Cream Serum

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At CAP Beauty

A multitasker of the highest order, this serum is a wildly unique formulation that relies on the power of low and medium weight hyaluronic acids and fruit and floral oils to nourish your skin deeply. With a weight that lives between a cream and a serum, consider this your answer to the age old question of "what to use". A cocktail of ximenynic acid, ellagic acid, hyaluronic acid and phytosterols encourage hydration while soothing, brightening and firming the skin.