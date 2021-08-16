Pour Moi

Elegantly designed, this bra is manufactured using soft touch materials which offer a comfortable fit and feel. The bra features adjustable straps for an individual fit that suits you and offers full coverage for modesty. The bras cups are non-padded for a natural shape. Under-wiring offers support and uplift and the bra fastens at the rear using a hook and eye fastening. The bra is completed in a gorgeous lace, complimented by a cute bow in the centre of the cups. This bra pairs up gracefully with matching items from the Flora range!