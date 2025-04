Sol de Janeiro

Flor Mística Hair And Body Fragrance Mist

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Details Relaxed Utility Pants Ultra high rise pants in a structured twill fabric and easy, relaxed straight fit, with on-trend utility details and a functional fly closure. Imported. Body:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean