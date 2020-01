A New Day

Floppy Hat

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add a bold accessory to your summer wardrobe with the Tan and White Striped Floppy Hat from A New Day™. The wide brim drapers around to frame your face and put focus on your eyes while also protecting your hair and delicate skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Add this striped hat to a breezy maxi dress or wear with your swimsuit at the pool to shield your face in elegant style