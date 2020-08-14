Ghost Democracy

Floodgate Hyaluronic Acid Serum

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Description: A daily moisture-boosting serum that instantly hydrates for smoother, healthier-looking skin. Quick-absorbing, lightweight and non-irritating, this hyaluronic acid serum is the perfect foundation for your favorite moisturizer. No sulfates No silicones No drying alcohols No essential oils No added fragrances No parabens No phthalates No synthetic dyes No propylene glycol No formaldehyde No MEA, DEA, TEA No PEG compounds No EDTA