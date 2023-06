Floerns

Floerns Women’s Plus Size Satin Spaghetti Strap Cowl Neck Wrap Party Cami Dress

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Imported Pull On closure Hand Wash Only Fabric has slight stretch Cowl neck, sleeveless, high waist, wrap hem, ruched, satin cami long dress Suitable for holiday, dating, weekend, travel, going out, vacation, casual wear, summer