Floerns

Floerns Women’s Boho Floral High Waist Split A Line Midi Skirt

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Polyester Button closure Fabric: material has no stretch, thin but soft and comfy to wear Features: floral print, high waist, button details, zipper back Occasions: for casual, daily, vacation, beach, outings etc Model Measurements: Height: 68.1inch ,Bust: 33.9inch ,Waist: 24inch ,Hips: 33.9inch, wear size S Please refer to Size Chart in the last image or Product Description as below