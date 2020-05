TheLuluBird

Floating Clouds Ceramic Mug

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade on the potters wheel from speckled brownstone clay, this mug is perfect for your morning tea or coffee. Glazed in creamy white, this mug features a playful pattern of floating clouds. I especially love how the speckles show through with this clay/glaze combination. Approximately 3.75