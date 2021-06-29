Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
City Chic
Flirt Off The Shoulder Dress
£67.01
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A back bow provides a flirty finish for an off-the-shoulder dress that's perfect for date night.
Need a few alternatives?
Perfect Nomad
Symi Organic Dress In Black
BUY
£175.00
Rêve En Vert
Free People
Day To Night Convertible Slip
BUY
£58.00
Free People
& Other Stories
Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Karen Millen Curve
Curve Linen Angel Sleeve Wrap Front Dress
BUY
£41.25
£55.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from City Chic
City Chic
Sweet Drape Maxi Dress
BUY
$118.30
$169.00
City Chic
City Chic
Plus Size A-line Denim Button Thru Dress
BUY
$54.08
Amazon
City Chic
City Chic Women's Apparel Women's Plus Size Maxi Twist Fresh Fl
BUY
$71.63
Amazon
City Chic
Cancun Underwire One-piece
BUY
$89.00
Dia and Co
More from Dresses
Oak + Fort
Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
$54.00
$78.00
Oak + Fort
Universal Standard
Misa Dress
BUY
$64.00
$130.00
Universal Standard
Universal Standard
Tesino Washed Jersey Dress
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Universal Standard
Lisa Says Gah
Christy Slip
BUY
$159.00
Lisa Says Gah
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted