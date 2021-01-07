Better Homes & Gardens

Flip Tite Food Storage Set

$14.88

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Keep your kitchen countertops organized with Better Homes & Gardens Flip Tite Containers. Use them for dried beans, grains, salt, sugar, flour and more to lock in freshness. They're made without Bisphenol-A (BPA) to ensure the safety of your food. The see-through container makes it easy to identify the contents at a glance without having to label each canister. Open them with ease, stack one or more on top of the other and nest them when empty for space-saving storage. Includes 4.5 cup x 1pc; 7.5 cup x 1pc; 10 cup x 1pc