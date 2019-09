Rich Moore & Avik Maitra

Flip Rack

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Home isn't just where you hang your hat�it's where you wow guests with this ingeniously stylish coat rack. It's made from 25 beechwood triangles that individually tip down to become hooks for coats, hats, and scarves when you need them, and flip back up and out of the way when you don't. The natural warmth of the wood and the secure, hidden mounting hardware make this rack both practical and beautiful. Made in China.