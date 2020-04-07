Moody Pet

Fling-ama-string Cat Toy

A battery-operated string-flinging machine offering nonstop entertainment for kitty (takes 3 AA batteries not included; also takes rechargeable! Best with Polaroid AA Batteries) Multi Award Winning including Editor's Choice in Cat Fancy Magazine and Best New Product of the Year at the most prestigious pet product trade shows in the world Best Cat Toy Ever! Say a gazillion of over-joyed kitties around the world! check out the AWESOME KITTY ON FLING-AMA-STRING ACTION VIDEO on this page! Absolutely no assembly required Perfect for every type of cat: kitten, young at heart, full-figured, senior, or just plain lazybones Go to moody pet for Fling-Amar-String Tips and Troubleshooting; Moody Pet offers FREE-replacement parts for the life of your toy Multi-Award Winning, battery-operated string-flinging machine…If cats had money, they’d buy one. No cat can live on sleep and food alone. They need a little Fling-Ama-String too. This action-packed toy hangs on any standard door knob. One end of a long, brightly-colored, silky cord (string) is sewn (with an industrial strength sewing machine.) onto a white elastic “conveyer belt” which is constantly rotating. The string flings in and out for kitty’s non-stop amusement. Cats can bite, paw, claw, pull, and ultimately STOP the string. As soon as they let go, the string automatically starts to rotate again and again and again. The toy has 2 speeds for the frisky or faint feline. Just turn it on, take a seat, and watch kitty go. Fling-Ama-String snafu or need a replacement part? Go to moodypet.com Fling-Ama-String Tips and Troubleshooting for more information. Moody Pet sends out FREE replacement parts for the life of your toy. Please supervise your cat at all times when playing with this toy.