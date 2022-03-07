Dr. Barbara Sturm

Flight Essentials Kit

Cabin pressure, recycled air, higher exposure to radiation, lack of oxygen: there are many reasons why short and long-haul flights leave our complexions dehydrated, puffy and irritated – however, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Flight Essentials Kit ensures these needn’t dull our natural radiance. Perfect for keeping your skin moisturised and glowing even post-flight, this six-step routine – including a hydrating cleanser, Anti-Pollution Drops and Calming Serum – replenishes the skin’s moisture reserves and leaves the visage as revitalised as it was before take-off.