Completely wireless app and device control made simple! Flic is easy to setup and easy to use. Unpack your button, download the Flic app for Android-, ios device or your mac, connect the flic and you're good to go! With just the push of a button, you will be able to turn on your lights, music, TV and order take-out. The button comes with a re-usable adhesive back to stick it wherever you like at home, and if you want to use it on the go, there's a wearable clip as well. Flic is developed to withstand both indoors and outdoors use with a sturdy and splash proof construction.