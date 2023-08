Shark

Flexstyle® Air Styling & Drying System – Straight & Wavy

$299.99 $254.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shark

With Shark FlexStyle®, you can easily transform between a powerful, fast, no-heat-damage hair dryer, and an ultra-versatile multi-styler. Attach different stylers & unlock the ability to curl, volumize, smooth, and dry.