Flexispot M2mg Standing Desk Riser - 35" Wide Platform Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk

This fits your -. Straight Up & Down Movement - Our space-saving workstation rises and folds vertically, within its own footprint. There's no need to make the spatial accommodations that may be required with comparable products. Smooth & Easy Adjustments - Our single-handle design makes it super easy to safely adjust the height of the desk. You never need to use two hands or extra force like with some other brands. Spacious Work Surface - With our groove-free, extra-deep desktop, you will have plenty of space to accommodate a laptop, computer monitor, paperwork and more. Quick-Release Keyboard Tray - Our full-sized keyboard tray features a deeper work surface to fit a larger keyboard, mouse, and mousepad as well as a unique quick-release design so you can quickly and easily remove it when you're performing tasks that don't require a keyboard and mouse. Ergonomic Benefits for Every Height - Whether you're 5'1" or 6'1", you can comfortably shift from sitting to standing with 12 different height levels.