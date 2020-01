Kiki de Montparnasse

Flexi Vibe Onyx

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kiki de Montparnasse

Cusp our Flexi Vibe in the palm of your hand to trace it across your unique pleasure points, or that of a partner. The slim profile is easy to hold or slip between two bodies and delivers deep rumbly vibrations that resonate into the body. Travel Pouch & Storage Box Included 100% Body Safe Silicone 4" Long x 2" at Widest Point