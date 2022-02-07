FlexGuard Support

Posture Corrector – Back Brace, Shoulder & Neck Support

Premium posture brace helps ease discomfort associated with alignment-related neck pain, slumped shoulders, and herniated discs. The shoulder brace pulls back your shoulders to help re-train your spinal alignment - contributing to posture improvement with proper use over time. Discreet by design, our back brace for posture sits comfortably under clothes to provide maximum support, while not drawing attention. Crafted from a strong, lightweight, breathable fabric, this back straightener keeps you comfortable & cool, while helping to support your spine. Available in 4 sizes, this back brace for women and men is a sleek & effective way to help promote better alignment, but also your quality of life.