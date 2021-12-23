Union & Scale

Flexfit Dexley Mesh Task Chair

Complete your office setup with this task chair. The breathable mesh back and seat allow free air circulation to keep you cool on hot days, while the back tilt tension knob lets you adjust the reclining resistance for proper posture. Featuring an upright tilt lock, this chair allows bolting the back in a vertical position, so you can concentrate on the task at hand, and the adjustable headrest supports your upper body. A stable base and casters support effortless movement from your desk to the printer. This FlexFit Dexley blue mesh task chair meets ANSI/BIFMA standards for reliable performance and safety, and the adjustable lumbar support gives you customized lower-back support. Blue mesh upholstery allows air to circulate Seat height adjustment, lumbar support, adjustable arms, tilt tension and tilt lock offer customized comfort Adjustable head rest Suitable for up to 10 hours of use per day Supports up to 275 lbs. Easy assembly - Easy to follow instructions with corresponding part packs to reduce confusion and assembly time Meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA standards Chair Height: 45.3" - 50.8" Seat Dimensions: 16.6" - 20.3"H x 20.1"W x 18.3"D Back Dimensions: 25.4"H x 19.2"W Arm Dimensions: 25.0" - 31.8"H x 20.2"D Overall Dimensions: 45.3" - 50.8"H x 28.2"W x 28.6"D 7-Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty