Philips Sonicare

Flexcare Platinum Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

$149.99 $83.15

Removes up to 100 percent more stains and up to 10X more plaque than a manual toothbrush Improves gum health in only 2 weeks Customizable brushing experience with 2 modes (clean & white) and 3 intensities Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure Effective advanced sonic technology with dynamic fluid action to clean between teeth and along the gumline With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and our most advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum rechargeable toothbrush delivers up to 10x more plaque removal (vs. A manual toothbrush) for a deep, yet gentle clean. Reach maximum comfort with 3 adjustable intensity levels that can be combined with any of the 3 brushing modes, including the deep clean mode, to offer you 9 unique brushing options to adapt to your needs. Designed to be simple and intuitive, the advanced pressure sensor automatically alerts you when you are brushing too hard. Flex care platinum includes 1 AdaptiveClean brush head, with conforming bristles that adapt to your teeth and gums for a truly customized clean. Adaptive clean removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for a deep, yet gentle clean.Whitening benefits Helps naturally remove stains.