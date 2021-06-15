Flex Trainer 9 Sneaker

$70.00 $54.16

Textile and Synthetic Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch LIGHTWEIGHT FLEXIBILITY: Built for low-impact workouts and circuit training, these women's shoes are designed for flexibility and traction. DYNAMIC CONTAINMENT: Synthetic upper and heel strap of the Nike shoe adds support and containment. DURABLE DESIGN: Foam midsole is durable enough to double as the outsole, dramatically reducing weight. Rubber in high-wear areas adds durability. Designed for low-impact workouts and circuit training, the Nike Flex TR 9 pairs a breathable mesh and synthetic upper with a supportive platform designed for flexibility and traction.