Venus Et Fleur

Fleur Tic Tac Toe Set

$449.00

Some say love is a game, so play along with this modernized rendition of a classic. This whimsical tic-tac-toe arrangement includes spray rose-filled X and O letters and a clear acrylic game board. Win with love this Valentine's Day with the Fleur Tic Tac Toe Set. Board Dimensions: 8.6 x 8.6 x 2 (inches) Letters Dimensions: 2.6 x 1.18 (inches) Disclaimer: Please note that variations will occur since all of our arrangements are uniquely handmade by our in-house designers. DO: Keep the arrangement in a room temperature environment. If dust collects after a few months remove it lightly using a duster. Keep the lid on the side of the bottom of the box. Be mindful when carrying the arrangement; it's a very delicate product. DON'T: Do not water the florals. Do not expose the florals to direct sunlight. Do not place anything into the florals as they can crush and damage the florals. Do not remove the florals from the box or vase, they are secure and happy there. Do not allow florals to have direct contact with light-colored fabric or surfaces, as staining may occur. When cared for properly, your luxury eternity arrangement can last up to a year with minimal effort, no watering, and no maintenance.