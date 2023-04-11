Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ba&sh
Fleur Mini Dress
£205.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ba&sh
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
Scalloped Buttondown Dress
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
Kin
Kimono Stripe Midi Dress
BUY
£79.00
John Lewis
Mother of Pearl
Rebecca Gathered Cotton-blend Midi Dress
BUY
£350.00
Net-A-Porter
Dôen
Helena Belted Embroidered Floral-print Organic Cotton-v
BUY
£295.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Ba&sh
Ba&sh
Divina Dress
BUY
£510.00
Ba&sh
Ba&sh
Reci Coat
BUY
$370.00
Ba&sh
Ba&sh
Tilte. Mohair Sweater
BUY
$189.00
$315.00
Ba&sh
Ba&sh
Tilte Jumper
BUY
£144.00
£240.00
Ba&sh
More from Dresses
H&M
Drawstring Detail Dress
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Aligne
Gabriella Denim Midi Dress
BUY
£99.00
Aligne
Albaray
V Neck Linen Dress
BUY
£120.00
Albaray
Farai London
Mona Backless Dress
BUY
£140.00
Farai London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted