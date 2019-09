Lulus

Fleur De Force White Floral Print Side Slit Wide-leg Pants

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

The Lulus Fleur de Force White Floral Print Side Slit Wide-Leg Pants make for an impressive ensemble! Refreshing blue floral print adds a whimsical vibe atop the crisp white woven fabric that forms these statement-making pants. Dramatic thigh-high slits add movement to the flowy wide leg silhouette, while a high-rise fit flatters your figure. Hidden side zipper/clasp.