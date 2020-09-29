Nata Concept Store

Fleur

£4.00

Fleur is our brand new candle design. A nostalgic shape, inspired by summer. This is a limited edition - only available for September. The candles are made with essential oils: jasmine, neroli and orange blossom. Each candle is hand-poured using Soy wax which is naturally sourced from soya bean oil, an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to other varieties of wax. Our candles are vegan friendly and cruelty free. The dyes we use are non toxic and eco-friendly. Burn time: 45 min L 5 x W 2.5cm.