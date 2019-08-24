Search
Flesh Beauty

Fleshy Lips Lipstick

$18.00
At Ulta Beauty
Flesh Fleshy Lips Lipsticks are like the best version of your natural lips - easy and real.
Reviews

A hydrating your-lips-but-better sort of deal.

Rachel KrauseFull-time editor
This is one of the best tinted lip balms I’ve ever used, especially when you consider that it isn’t actually a tinted lip balm but a hydrating your-lips-but-better sort of deal. I am genuinely enamored of this formula, which feels so luxe and creamy that I don’t mind reapplying every so often. In Hungry, a sheer reddish pink, it’s a more flattering, natural-looking lip color than my actual lip color, and so easy and sheer that I can put it on without a mirror, ideally in the middle of a conversation as a nonverbal signal that I am on the brink of losing interest.