Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
A hydrating your-lips-but-better sort of deal.
This is one of the best tinted lip balms I’ve ever used, especially when you consider that it isn’t actually a tinted lip balm but a hydrating your-lips-but-better sort of deal. I am genuinely enamored of this formula, which feels so luxe and creamy that I don’t mind reapplying every so often. In Hungry, a sheer reddish pink, it’s a more flattering, natural-looking lip color than my actual lip color, and so easy and sheer that I can put it on without a mirror, ideally in the middle of a conversation as a nonverbal signal that I am on the brink of losing interest.