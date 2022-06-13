Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag
$428.00
$339.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tory Burch
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Ruffled Satin Effect Bucket Bag
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Ganni
Green Occasion Top Handle Bag
BUY
$140.00
SSENSE
Staud
Grace Beaded Leather Drawstring Crossbody Bag
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Moda Operandi
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$339.00
$428.00
Tory Burch
More from Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$339.00
$428.00
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Rectangle Propionate Sunglasses
BUY
$172.00
Neiman Marcus
Tory Burch
Leather Bucket Bag
BUY
$348.60
$498.00
Nordstrom
Tory Burch
Performance Printed Polo
BUY
$158.00
Tory Burch
More from Cross-Body
Zara
Ruffled Satin Effect Bucket Bag
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Ganni
Green Occasion Top Handle Bag
BUY
$140.00
SSENSE
Staud
Grace Beaded Leather Drawstring Crossbody Bag
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Moda Operandi
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Mini Bucket Bag
BUY
$339.00
$428.00
Tory Burch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted