Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Long Sleeve Crewneck Top
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
This women's Cuddl Duds Fleecewear with Stretch crewneck top is the ultimate warm layer, designed for cozy comfort on the coldest days.
Need a few alternatives?
Hush
Esme Collared Jumper
BUY
£89.00
Hush
Marks & Spencer
Collared Relaxed Jumper With Wool
BUY
£25.00
Marks & Spencer
& Other Stories
Fitted Rib Knit Top
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Vero Moda
Polo Blouse
BUY
£28.00
Vero Moda
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
3-pack Plushfill Midweight Space Dye Crew Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Plushfill Midweight Plaid & Scalloped Textured Socks
BUY
$16.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Stretch Thermal Long Sleeve Crewneck
BUY
$32.00
Kohl's
More from Tops
Hush
Esme Collared Jumper
BUY
£89.00
Hush
Marks & Spencer
Collared Relaxed Jumper With Wool
BUY
£25.00
Marks & Spencer
& Other Stories
Fitted Rib Knit Top
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Vero Moda
Polo Blouse
BUY
£28.00
Vero Moda
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted