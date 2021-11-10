Cuddl Duds

Fleecewear With Stretch Full Zip Vest

$30.00

Features - Body hugging fit High-low hem for just the right amount of coverage Pockets ear bud cord opening Full zipper mock neck to keep chill out Spandex allows for easy movement all day long Incredibly soft hand Fabric + 94% Polyester, 6% Spandex Care + Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Do not use fabric softener. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Cool iron if needed. Model Measurements + Model is wearing size S. She is 5’9”, Bust 32”, Waist 25”, Hips 35”.