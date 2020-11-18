Cuddl Duds

Fleecewear Stretch Leggings

$23.50

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Slipping into these fleecewear leggings at the end of the day feels like coming home--warm and welcoming and right where you should be. From Cuddl Duds. Fabrication: knit Features: forward seam detail Rise: at the waist Fit: slim fit; cut to contour the lines of the body Leg Shape: slim leg; fits close to the body through the entire leg Inseam: missy/plus inseam 29" Content: 94% polyester/6% spandex, exclusive of decoration Care: machine wash, tumble dry This is a Cuddl Duds fit, not a QVC fit Imported