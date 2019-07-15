Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
J.Crew Mercantile
Fleece Vest
$75.00
$37.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Fleece vest with high neck collar and full zipper front
Featured in 1 story
How To Get J.Crew For Cheap On Prime Day
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
prAna
Quilted Puffer Vest
$119.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Long Vest
$69.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria Beckham
Sleeveless Boiled Wool Coat
$804.38
from
My Wardrobe
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Applique Biker Vest
$1395.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from J.Crew Mercantile
DETAILS
J.Crew Mercantile
Long Sleeve Tee With Tie
$32.50
$16.25
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Mercantile
Long-sleeve Striped Boatneck T-shirt
$24.50
$12.25
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Mercantile
10" High-rise Wide Leg Jean
$38.50
$27.65
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Mercantile
Plus Size Bell-sleeve Pullover
$65.00
$32.50
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted