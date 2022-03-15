Skims

Fleece Plaid Sleep Set

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

Rated 3 out of 5 Review posted4 months ago Hmmmmm I had really high hopes for this set, because of the price point, but upon opening it I am very surprised at the lack of thickness to the material. It’s pretty thin for a flannel. The packaging is all very beautiful, and the embossed box is a lovely touch, but that’s not what you wear out. Oh also, this runs super big. I went with a M (usually a L to in Skims) and it’s very long! Soooo, overall I’ll give it a 3 stars. I guess I just assumed it would be a thick, sturdy fabric. I do like the Skims logo on the chest, I duno, it’s just not what I expected. Rated 1 on a scale of minus 2 to 2, where minus 2 is Too Small, 0 is True to Size and 2 is Too Large Too Small True to Size Too Large Was this helpful?