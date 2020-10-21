Fleece Pants

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

COZY AND RELAXED WITH A PARISIAN TOUCH. - The Paris Saint-Germain Fleece Pants are made from heavyweight fabric with cut-and-sew panels inspired by the iconic Flight Suit. Premium graphics and trims highlight the collaboration between Jordan Brand and the French soccer club. Cozy and Soft - Heavyweight French terry fabric is brushed along the interior for softness. Carry Small Items - Zippered hand pockets and back slip pocket provide easy-access storage for belongings. The gold-metallic pullers are Paris branded for a high-end touch. Streamlined Design - Elastic cuffs reduce bulk around the ankles. More Benefits - High-cut waistband with adjustable drawcord provides comfort and a secure fit.. Product Details - Jordan Standard fit. Paris-branded metallic drawcord ends. Premium Jumpman design. Chenille Paris Saint-Germain patch. "ICI C'EST PARIS" (Here is Paris) embroidery. Body: 82% cotton/18% recycled polyester. Pocket Bag Knuckle Side: 100% cotton.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Bordeaux/Black/Metallic Gold. Style: CU5299-610. . Jordan x Paris Saint-Germain - What happens when a storied, internationally known soccer club teams up with a globally recognized sportswear and fashion brand? Sparks fly and everybody wins. The world-first partnership between Jordan brand and Paris Saint-Germain is rooted in sport and reflected on the streets. The bold defiance of the Jumpman seamlessly aligns with the sophisticated flair of Parisian fashion, elevating sportswear couture and exposing both brands to new audiences.