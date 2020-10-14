Champion

Fleece Open Bottom Pant

$35.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

Body: 60% Polyester, 40% Cotton; Rib: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton Imported Drawstring closure Machine Wash Minimal shrinkage for a fit that stays true. Polyester/cotton blend resists pilling. Brushed inside for softness against skin.Open leg for a more feminine look. Side pockets with rib detailing.Low profile, narrower ribbed waistband with adjustable drawcord. Re-invented Champion fleece sweatpants is made to help reduce pilling and shrinkage. Super soft feel against the skin and modern updates make this your new favorite fleece pant.