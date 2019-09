iets frans

Fleece Neon Trim Zip-front Jacket

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 49076730 ; Color Code: 016 Stay snuggly all day with this zip-up jacket from iets frans Made from a soft-to-touch fleece fabric in a slouchy fit with dropped long sleeves + an adjustable drawcord hem. Fitted with slip pockets at the waist and zipper pockets at the chest + sleeve. Complete with a stand-up collar and neon accents at the mesh lining + trim. Content + Care - Polyester blend - Machine wash - Imported