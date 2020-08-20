Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
BP.
Fleece Jogger Pants
$45.00
$24.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Easygoing everyday comfort is the name of the game with these soft fleece joggers complete with elastic ankle cuffs.
More from BP.
BP.
Frill Cuff Long Sleeve Dress
$55.00
$31.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Fleece Jogger Pants
$45.00
$24.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Shaggy Faux Fur Accent Pillow
$39.00
$24.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$49.00
$29.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted