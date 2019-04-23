Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Mango
Flecked Suit Blazer
$119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Structured design. Heather fabric. Lapels. Long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Twin flap pockets. Back vent. Lining.
Featured in 1 story
Decoding Taylor Swift's Pastel Outfits In 'ME!'
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Blazer
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Check Structured Blazer
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
River Island
Lime Textured Jersey Peplum Jacket
$80.00
from
River Island
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Metallic Jacquard Blazer
$252.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Mango
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Mom Slim Jeans
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Bow Short Dress
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted