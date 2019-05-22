Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Ikea

Fldis Basket, Seagrass

$12.99$9.49
At Ikea
Have the handles turned up to hide your things, or turn them down to display the contents you choose. This multifunctional basket is handwoven and adds a natural and genuine expression to any space.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Items At Ikea's Memorial Day Sale
by Michelle Santiago...