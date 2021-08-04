Flawless By Gabrielle Union

Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment

Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment hydrates dry, dull, hair to replenish and protect against heat damage. Great for curly and coily hair Infused with Soybean Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Pequi Fruit Oil, Passionfruit Oil, Rice Oil Complex, Acai Palm Oil, Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Moringa Oil, Buriti Oil, and Avocado Oil to sea l in moisture and reduce frizz. Free of sulfates, parabens and silicones. Great for natural, color treated or relaxed hair. Layer with Flawless Defining Curl Cream for beautiful twist outs and wash n go styles. Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment hydrates dry, dull, hair to replenish and protect against heat damage.