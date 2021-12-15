Laura Mercier

Flawless Fusion Ultra-longwear Concealer

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Laura Mercier

Coverage That Won’t Crease Medium to full coverage flexes with skin to seamlessly conceal under eye darkness and facial imperfections. All-day hydration creates a crease-resistant, natural finish. Weightless Feel with Blurring Effect Incredibly lightweight formula feels undetectable on skin, while the Blurring Powder Blend diffuses light to smooth the look of fine lines and create a soft-focus effect. 12 Hours of High-Performance Wear Powered by Skin Fusion Technology, longwearing flexible polymers fuse to skin for 12 hours of wear that’s transfer, sweat, humidity, and water-resistant. Oil Free. Available in 22 shades, from fair to deep. 2018 Allure Best of Beauty Winner