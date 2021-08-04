Flawless By Gabrielle Union

Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque

$9.99

Flawless 5 Butter Miracle Masque is an intense treatment that deeply moisturizes and conditions dry, brittle hair. Great for curly and coily hair. Infused with Brazilian Bacuri Butter, Shea Butter, Murumuru Butter, Cupuacu Butter, Mango Butter, and Honey to help restore and rebuild strength while repairing damage. Free of sulfates, parabens and silicones. Great for natural, color treated or relaxed hair. After shampooing, apply a generous amount to wet hair. Leave in for 5 minutes and rinse out. For deeper hydration and conditioning, cover hair with a conditioning cap and sit under a warm dryer for 15 minutes. Rinse out with cool water to help seal in moisture.