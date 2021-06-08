Teva

Flatform Universal Rainbow Pride

$70.00

Created in celebration of our LGBTQ+ friends and allies, the Flatform Universal Stripe makes a colorful statement about equality. Showcasing a vibrantly striped midsole and durable rubber outsole, this multilayered Pride sandal employs straps made from recycled plastic bottles. Created in conjunction with Teva’s $35,000 contribution to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, we’re dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ+ community and providing a platform for self-expression.