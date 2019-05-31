100% recycled polyester webbing, made from post-consumer materials, including plastic bottles.
Upper is water-ready, extremely durable and dries quickly after getting wet.
Easy hook-and-loop closure comes on and off quickly and gets the fit just right.
Universal Strapping System.
2 ½-inch 7-layer EVA platform for maximum comfort and style that celebrates all the colors of the pride flag.
Rubber outsole for durability and traction.
For each pair of Flatform Universal Pride sandals sold on Teva.com and Nordstrom, Teva will donate $15 USD to the Tegan and Sara Foundation, up to a maximum guaranteed donation of $30K.